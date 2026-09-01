Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Phillies on Monday.

Marte made a somewhat abrupt return after a dramatic couple weeks during which he initially no-showed a game against Boston before landing on the restricted list and then on the IL due to a knee injury. The infielder was greeted by a chorus of boos by his home crowd upon his first at-bat, which ended with a groundout. However, Marte ultimately got aboard twice with a sixth-inning walk and an eighth-inning single. The Diamondbacks are currently half a game behind San Diego for the NL's final wild-card spot, so Marte figures to be a consistent presence in Arizona's lineup moving forward despite his recent antics.