Marte went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Marte led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run, jumping on the first pitch he saw from Jordan Wicks to give the Diamondbacks an early 1-0 lead. He then doubled in his next at-bat to lead off the third and singled home a run in the fifth to tie the game at 2-2. The second baseman continues to swing a hot bat and has now recorded at least three hits in back-to-back contests, raising his batting average to .325 in the process. Marte has also homered in two straight games, giving him five long balls in the early campaign.