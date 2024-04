Marte went 2-for-4 with a leadoff home run and an RBI double in Saturday's 9-8 loss to Atlanta.

Both hits actually came in the first inning. Marte led off the top of the first with a mammoth 461-foot blast off of Max Fried and later concluded the scoring in a six-run frame by doubling in a run off the lefty. He also drew a walk. It's the second straight game with a leadoff home run for Marte and his third straight contest with a long ball. He's reached base 18 times in his first nine games.