Marte is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Colorado.
Marte started the first 11 games of the season and has an .883 OPS with three doubles, three homers, seven RBI and 11 runs in 53 plate appearances, but he'll step out of the lineup Tuesday. Jace Peterson will take over at the keystone and bat sixth.
