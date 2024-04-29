Marte went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Marte's two-out double in the eighth plated Kevin Newman with the winning run. It was the second consecutive game that Marte has hit out of the three-hole, as manager Torey Lovullo made recent changes to accommodate for Corbin Carroll's slow start. Marte had been the team's primary leadoff hitter.