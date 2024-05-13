Marte started at second base and went 1-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over Baltimore.

Marte was back playing the field after serving as the designated hitter Friday and Saturday due to general body stiffness. He produced a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning then plated two more an inning later with a bases-loaded single. The single extended a hit streak to 13 games, which features one game with multiple hits (14-for-54, .259). What the streak lacks in average is made up for by slugging. Nine of Marte's 14 hits have gone for extra bases (four doubles, one triple, four home runs), and he's knocked in 10 runs.