Marte is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Marte returned to second base for the last two games after spending two contests at designated hitter due to general body soreness. It would appear that him being absent from Tuesday's lineup is just a routine day off. Blaze Alexander is getting a start at second base and will bat second for the Diamondbacks.
