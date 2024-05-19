Marte went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

Marte went down on strikes in each of his first two at-bats before driving in the first run of the game with a one-out triple in the bottom of the sixth. He would come home to score as well on a Joc Pederson single in the following at-bat, though the effort would fall short as Detroit stormed back in the seventh to take the lead. The triple was Marte's second of the season and extended his hitting streak to 17 games. However, he's recorded only one multi-hit game over that stretch and is batting just .246 in May with four homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored.