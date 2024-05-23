Marte went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

Marte singled in his first at-bat to extend his hitting streak to 23 games and later added a solo homer to lead off the eighth, giving the Diamondbacks a 5-0 lead. The long ball was the second baseman's fifth this month and he's now recorded at least one RBI in three of his last five games, batting .318 over that brief stretch.