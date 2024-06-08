Marte was scratched from Arizona's lineup Saturday due to lower-back soreness, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Marte appeared to tweak something in his back during Friday's contest, and he'll sit down Saturday as a precaution. He is available off the bench, however, so his injury likely isn't a major issue. Blaze Alexander will start at second base and bat sixth.
