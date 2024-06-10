Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Padres.
Marte was back in Sunday's lineup after being scratched Saturday due to back soreness. His back didn't appear to hinder him, as he picked up just his second steal of the season after walking to leadoff the fourth. Marte has been scorching hot at the plate in June, slashing .462/.548/.846 with three homers, six RBI, six runs and a 4:5 BB:K over his last seven games.
