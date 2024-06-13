Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

Marte connected on a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was his 14th homer in 66 games. The second baseman is in the midst of a hot streak, going 14-for-32 (.438) with four home runs, eight RBI and additional five runs over the last 10 contests.