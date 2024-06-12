Marte went 0-for-2 with three walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

Marte drew multiple walks for the first time this season and has now swiped a bag in back-to-back games, bringing him up to three steals on the year. He continues to have a sharp eye at the plate so far in June, as he's slashing .375/.512/.688 with three homers, six RBI, eight runs and an 8:7 BB:K in 41 plate appearances.