Marte (back) is starting at second base and batting second Sunday against the Padres.

The 30-year-old was scratched from Saturday's starting nine due to lower-back soreness but will end up sitting just one game. Marte is 11-for-26 with three homers, six RBI and a 4:7 BB:K through seven games in June, which has boosted his OPS for the season to .848.