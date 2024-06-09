Marte (back) is starting at second base and batting second Sunday against the Padres.
The 30-year-old was scratched from Saturday's starting nine due to lower-back soreness but will end up sitting just one game. Marte is 11-for-26 with three homers, six RBI and a 4:7 BB:K through seven games in June, which has boosted his OPS for the season to .848.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Battling back soreness•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scratched from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Crushes homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Stays hot in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Exits starting nine•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On base four times in win•