Marte went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

He took Cole Irvin deep in the third inning, giving Marte his eighth homer of the season and third in the last five games. The 30-year-old second baseman also extended his hitting streak to 11 games with the solo shot, but he's batting just .261 (12-for-46) during that stretch as he's managed only one multi-hit performance.