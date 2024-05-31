Marte went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

Marte produced Arizona's only offense with a two-run double in the third inning. The hit snapped an 0-for-22 run for Marte, who despite the slump, still leads the team's qualified batters with a .265 average. He's also tops among teammates in doubles (13) and is tied for second in RBI (29).