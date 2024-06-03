Marte went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and a walk Sunday against the Mets, finishing with three RBI and two runs scored.

Marte got the scoring going in the top of the first with a leadoff homer against Jose Quintana. He saved his best for last though, launching a decisive two-run shot in the ninth to propel Arizona to a 5-4 victory. The multi-HR performance was Marte's first of the season and the seventh of his career. The 30-year-old is off to a strong start, slashing .270/.330/.502 with 12 home runs, 32 RBI and 39 runs scored in 58 games played.