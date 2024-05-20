Marte went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over Detroit.

Marte extended a hit streak to 18 games with a second-inning single. His single two innings later ended another streak: the switch-hitter entered Sunday's contest with exactly one hit in 15 consecutive games. It seems counter-intuitive, but Marte's batting average has actually dropped during the streak, from .307 to .292. It should be noted he's done more than just hit singles during the run; Marte has four doubles, two triples, four home runs, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored over those 18 games.