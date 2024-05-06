Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 11-4 win over San Diego.

Marte took Matt Waldron deep with a two-run home run in the first inning, giving the Diamondbacks an early lead. It was the seventh consecutive game with a hit for Marte, who homered for the first time in 16 games. He's belted six home runs and is slashing .307/.361/.526 through 35 contests.