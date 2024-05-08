Marte went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Cincinnati.
Marte clubbed the second of back-to-back home runs in a four-run seventh inning that put the game out of reach. It was the second straight game with a home run for Marte, who extended a hitting streak to eight games. His seven long balls are tied for the team lead with Christian Walker.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers, extends hit streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers game-winning run•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Gets Wednesday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Four hits Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers again, tallies three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Monster day against Cubs•