Marte went 4-for-6 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored during Tuesday's 12-11 win over the Cubs.

Marte delivered a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth off Adbert Alzolay, setting up the D-Backs 10-inning victory. He racked up a trio of hits outside of the homer and is now slashing .301/.361/.534 with four home runs and the second most runs scored in MLB (19).