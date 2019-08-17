Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hits 25th homer

Marte went 2-for-6 with a home run in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Giants.

Marte wasted no time getting the scoring started in the first inning with a solo shot off Jeff Samardzija. It was his third leadoff homer and 25th long ball of the season. The 25-year-old continues to deliver as the Diamondbacks top hitter, batting .320/.381/.568 with 82 runs scored and 71 RBI.

