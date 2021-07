Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Marte (hamstring) underwent an MRI on Tuesday, which showed he is "near a full resolution."

To celebrate the promising news, Marte took three live at-bats later in the day. The next step for the injured outfielder is to ramp up his running activity. "He looks very powerful," Lovullo said. "I think he's very close to making some turns on the basepaths." Marte could potentially return by the end of July.