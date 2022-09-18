Middleton was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Sept. 17, with a sprained left big toe.
Middleton has surrendered seven runs across his past three outings and will now be unavailable for at least the next couple weeks. The 29-year-old is eligible to return in early October for the final few games of the season, though Arizona could instead opt to shut him down.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Throws session Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Out with ankle injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Reinstated, sent down Friday•