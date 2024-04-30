The Diamondbacks transferred Nelson (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Brandon Hughes. Nelson is receiving additional opinions on his injured left shoulder and now isn't eligible to return until late June.
