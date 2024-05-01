Nelson (shoulder) will undergo thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nelson was moved to the 60-day IL on Tuesday with what the Diamondbacks termed as shoulder inflammation, but after getting checked out by a specialist, the right-hander was recommended for thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Pitchers typically require at least 12 weeks of recovery time from the surgery, according to MLB.com, so Nelson shouldn't be expected to be an option out of the Arizona bullpen until at least September.