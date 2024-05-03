Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Nelson (shoulder) will likely be out for the rest of the 2024 season following his surgery scheduled for May 6, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nelson was transferred to the 60-day IL on Tuesday after injuring his left shoulder. Nelson received multiple opinions on how to proceed, but it was ultimately recommended that the southpaw undergo thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Any hope that he would be able to return late in the season seems to have fizzled with Lovullo's latest comments. Nelson appeared in 11 games for Arizona before his injury, posting a 4.22 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 10.2 frames.