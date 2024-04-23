Nelson was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation on Tuesday.

Nelson will now be sidelined for at least a couple weeks while tending to inflammation in his pitching elbow, which is never good news for a hurler. The 27-year-old had been going through a rough stretch on the mound, surrendering five earned runs over 1.1 innings in his last three appearances. It's unclear if the left-hander's stretch of poor performances had anything to do with potential arm issues or not, but he'll now at least have an opportunity to mentally reset while on the shelf. In a corresponding move, Arizona recalled right-hander Justin Martinez from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.