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Kyle Nelson: Cut loose by Atlanta

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Atlanta released Nelson on Thursday.

Nelson signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta in late February but won't end up sticking around in the organization once the season gets underway. The veteran left-hander will likely seek out a minor-league deal elsewhere with the hope of pitching well enough at the Triple-A level to earn another opportunity in the big leagues. Nelson made three appearances in the majors with Arizona in 2025, giving up two earned runs on one hit and four walks over two innings.

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