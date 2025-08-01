default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks selected Nelson's contract from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

The left-hander was designated for assignment in early July but will receive another look in the majors coming off Thursday's trade deadline. Nelson has made 11 appearances for Arizona this season and has a 4.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings.

