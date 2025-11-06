Nelson cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nelson appeared in just three games for the D-backs in 2025, giving up two earned runs over two innings. He didn't find much success in the minor leagues either, posting an 8.83 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 34.2 frames. His poor performance will now cost him his roster spot as the offseason begins, and it's unknown whether he will exercise his right to elect free agency.