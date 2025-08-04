Nelson picked up the save Sunday against the Athletics, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Nelson was a surprise choice to close things out, but with Kevin Ginkel unavailable after throwing 20 pitches Saturday, the Diamondbacks turned to the 29-year-old lefty to finish off the win. His lone blemish was a solo shot off the bat of JJ Bleday, but he otherwise preserved the lead to notch the first save of his career in his 133rd MLB relief outing. Kendall Graveman, who handled the eighth inning against the heart of Oakland's lineup, may remain the top setup option behind Ginkel, but Nelson's usage hints at Arizona's willingness to mix and match in the late innings when needed.