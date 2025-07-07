default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Diamondbacks outrighted Nelson to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Nelson will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The left reliever has not pitched well at Reno this season after coming back from thoracic outlet surgery, allowing 16 runs with a 12:8 K:BB over 17 innings.

More News