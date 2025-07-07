Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Remains in organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks outrighted Nelson to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Nelson will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The left reliever has not pitched well at Reno this season after coming back from thoracic outlet surgery, allowing 16 runs with a 12:8 K:BB over 17 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: DFA'd by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Dismissed from bullpen competition•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Falters in spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Settles with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Undergoes surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Likely done for 2024•