The Diamondbacks optioned Nelson to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

After giving up two runs in two-plus innings and collecting his first big-league save during his brief MLB stint, Nelson will return to the minors in favor of Casey Kelly. Nelson owns a 6.08 ERA through 23.2 innings in the minors, though the amount of injuries in Arizona's bullpen keeps the door open for him to return to Arizona before the end of the year.