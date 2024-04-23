Share Video

Nelson allowed one run on one hit without retiring a batter in Monday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis.

Nelson's outing lasted one pitch, a hanging slider that Nolan Gorman sent over the right-center field fence for a walk-off, two-run home run. This was the third consecutive game with at least one run allowed by Nelson, who had opened the season with 9.1 scoreless innings.

