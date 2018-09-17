Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Slated to start Tuesday
Andriese will start Tuesday against the Cubs.
Andriese will enter the rotation in place of Clay Buchholz, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an elbow injury. The right-hander has made four starts this season, but he's been working in relief since joining the Diamondbacks at the end of July, so he likely won't throw more than a few innings in Tuesday's spot start. It's unclear if Andriese will stick in the rotation after Tuesday or if he'll return to the bullpen, though that could depend on how he fares. He owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB across 59.2 big-league innings this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Lit up at Coors Field•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Promoted to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Will be stretched out in minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Optioned to High-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Finishes out win•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Covers two innings in team debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...