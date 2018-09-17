Andriese will start Tuesday against the Cubs.

Andriese will enter the rotation in place of Clay Buchholz, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an elbow injury. The right-hander has made four starts this season, but he's been working in relief since joining the Diamondbacks at the end of July, so he likely won't throw more than a few innings in Tuesday's spot start. It's unclear if Andriese will stick in the rotation after Tuesday or if he'll return to the bullpen, though that could depend on how he fares. He owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB across 59.2 big-league innings this season.

