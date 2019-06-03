Kelly (5-6) picked up the win against the Mets on Sunday, allowing one run on six hits in 7.2 innings. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.

Kelly was in peak form all afternoon, establishing a career high with 10 strikeouts and limiting the Mets to a single run on a solo shot by Wilson Ramos. The quality start was his fourth of the season and snapped a personal two-game losing streak. The 30-year-old rookie will carry a 4.41 ERA and 1.43 WHIP into his next start Saturday in Toronto.