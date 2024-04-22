Kelly disclosed Sunday that he was diagnosed with a teres major strain of his right shoulder following his initial MRI and is on track to receive another MRI on Monday in Phoenix, ESPN.com reports.

Kelly had been scheduled to start Sunday's series finale in San Francisco, but he was scratched after experiencing discomfort while playing catch Saturday before the MRI confirmed that he was dealing with a shoulder strain. More information on the severity of the strain could be available after Monday's MRI, but for the time being, the Diamondbacks are holding out hope that the right-hander will avoid a trip to the 15-day injured list. Slade Cecconi was called up from Triple-A Reno to start in Sunday's 5-3 win and will likely be in store for additional turns through the rotation if Kelly is shut down for any length of time.