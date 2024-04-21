Kelly (undisclosed) was scratched from Sunday's game against the Giants, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly was set to make his fifth start of the season Sunday. It's unclear why Kelly was scratched, though Piecoro speculates that its due to an injury. Kelly has gone 2-0 over his first four starts of the year, posting a 2.19 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB over 24.2 innings. In Kelly's place, Slade Cecconi, who was called up from Triple-A Reno on Sunday, will get the start.