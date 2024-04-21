Kelly is returning to Phoenix to be evaluated Sunday after receiving an MRI on his right shoulder, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly was scratched from Sunday's start in San Francisco due to the injury, though manager Torey Lovullo hopes a trip to the injured list won't be necessary. Slade Cecconi was called up to start in the series finale against the Giants.
