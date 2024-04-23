Kelly (shoulder) is expected to require a stint on the 15-day injured list, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The D-Backs were initially hopeful that Kelly would be able to avoid a 15-day shutdown, but skipper Torey Lovullo stated after Monday's matchup that the right-hander is "most likely" headed to the IL to rehab from a shoulder strain. Arizona will likely wait until Tuesday to make the move official.