The Diamondbacks transferred Kelly (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Kelly was placed on the 15-day IL on April 23 after sustaining a teres major strain in his right shoulder. Due to his transfer to the 60-day IL, Kelly will be on the shelf until at least the first week of July, and his rehab progress over the next few weeks will determine whether the right-hander will need more time beyond that window. Kelly started the season with a 2-0 record, 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 24.2 innings through four starts.