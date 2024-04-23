The Diamondbacks placed Kelly on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 20, with a right shoulder strain.

Kelly was diagnosed with a teres major strain of his right shoulder following his initial MRI Sunday. He was scheduled to start Sunday's series finale in San Francisco, but was scratched after experiencing discomfort prior to the game. The Diamondbacks were initially hopeful that the 35-year-old would avoid a 15-day shutdown, but the feeling changed Monday. The starting pitcher will be eligible to return May 5. In a corresponding move, Tommy Henry was recalled from Triple-A Reno.