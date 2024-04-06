Castro allowed one run on two hits over a third of an inning in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Castro, who entered with one out in the eighth inning and a string of righties due up, gave up a pair of doubles that started Atlanta's comeback from a 5-2 deficit. Kevin Ginkel could not hold the lead in the ninth, as the Diamondbacks didn't execute well -- relieving or fielding -- at the end of the game. The right-handed Castro is part of the setup crew and will get high-leverage appearances.