The Diamondbacks placed Castro on the paternity list Friday.
Castro appears likely to miss the Diamondbacks' entire three-game weekend series at Yankee Stadium as he welcomes a new addition to his growing family. Slade Cecconi has been recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding roster move.
