The Diamondbacks reinstated Castro (personal) from the paternity list Monday.

Arizona optioned right-hander Slade Cecconi to Triple-A Reno to clear room on the 28-man active roster for Castro, who spent the maximum three days away from the team following the birth of his child. Castro, who has posted a 1.64 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over his last 14 appearances, should step back into a middle relief or setup role for the final week of the regular season.