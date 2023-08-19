Castro (5-6) was credited with Friday's loss to San Diego. He allowed four runs on three hits over a third of an inning.

Castro entered a scoreless tie after Brandon Pfaadt fired seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball. He hit a batter with his first pitch then allowed a pair of singles and left following Fernando Tatis' home run made it 4-0. It was the second straight contest in which Castro has allowed four runs.