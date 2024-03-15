Castro allowed one run on two hits while striking out two over 1.1 innings in Thursday's spring game against Kansas City.

Castro has allowed runs in five consecutive appearances and owns an 11.12 ERA through 5.2 Cactus League innings. There was a one-month stretch from mid-May to mid-June in 2023 when Castro was closing games and regularly pitching high-leverage situations, but things fell apart quickly. Despite the poor results, Castro is expected to be part of the Opening Day bullpen.