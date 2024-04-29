Share Video

Link copied!

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Castro (shoulder) will begin his throwing program this week, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Castro landed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday -- retroactive to April 21 -- due to right shoulder inflammation. He posted a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 8.2 innings prior to being placed on IL. The 29-year-old right-hander is eligible to be activated May 6, but he could stay on the IL past that date depending on how he progresses in his throwing program.

More News