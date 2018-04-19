Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Doubles twice in loss

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.

With the Diamondbacks trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Goldschmidt delivered a leadoff double -- his second of the night -- and came around to score the tying run when A.J. Pollock followed with a two-bagger of his own. The first baseman has now amassed eight extra-base knocks over his past eight games, quelling most of the concern about his 3-for-30 start to the season.